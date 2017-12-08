August Ames Is Dead Now and All Your Cakes and Pornstars Are Belong to Gays

When you thought it couldn't get more ridiculous than a wedding cake business turning away an entire class of paying customers with two incomes and no kids.
Because they'd rather trip over St. Paul's 1st century Jewish sexual mores than stand on Jesus Christ's Golden Rule (and you know: make some fucking money)...
Instead of finding a more tolerant and reasonable business to enrich with their patronage, the gay couple then insists on giving their money to people who probably think they deserve to burn in hell.
And when you think it can't get more ridiculous than that...
Everyone accepts that nine old people 2000 miles away sitting in a Greek temple in Virginia dressed like Hogwarts students actually have the right to force the cake company to bake a fucking gay cake.
Even if they don't fucking want to do that with their own cake tools and cake shit, and their own hands, and their own time, and their own life, in their own store...
So apparently I can stick my dick in your ass in my own house if you want me to because it's my dick and it's your ass so it's nobody else's fucking business...
And no one can lay a finger on us or put us in handcuffs (unless we want them to), but these cake makers can't make their own choices about their own cakes in their own store.
That's bullshit.
This is America, and you're not going to sit there with a straight face and tell me it's okay for anybody to force anybody to make a cake for any body for any reason. It's not okay.
I already said I think it's ridiculous that they won't bake the damn gay cake.
That's the first thing I said. But they have a right to be as ridiculous as they want to be so long as they're not hurting anybody.
If they start harassing or threatening gay people, then the government can get involved. Otherwise, it's none of their business and it's none of yours.
Anyone can say whatever they want about it, but no one has the right to start shoving people for not playing with them.
Everybody just needs to keep their fucking busybody hands to themselves.
And as I'm watching this unfold and think it couldn't get any more ridiculous than this...
A pornstar, August Ames, a strikingly beautiful and incredibly generous young woman who has shared so much of herself with anyone who wants to watch, gets so brutally bullied on Twitter for publicly refusing to have sex with a gay porn actor, that she turns up dead in an apparent suicide.
whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say🤷🏽♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body🤓✏️🔍— August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017
Dude, she was saying ignorant shit about gay people.
Who's ignorant? She's an actress in the porn industry. So she's talking about what she knows firsthand about the people in her industry. Do you seriously think armchair LGBT activists know as much as she does about the people in her tribe?
And the issues it faces with STDs?
"In 2016, a male adult film actor in California unknowingly infected two men with HIV because the virus went undetected by lab tests, a report by the Center for Disease Control revealed.
The then 25-year-old male was diagnosed with HIV just 22 days after he first tested negative. During this time, he had unprotected sex with a total of 12 male performers, and five other men outside of work."
(The Daily Mail)
I know she's a pornstar and everything, but that doesn't mean her sexual choices belong to society or LGBT politics.
If she's not comfortable for whatever reason, she should not be harassed for not consenting to have sex with anyone.
And this is December 2017, possibly the most ridiculous possible time for this kind of shit to be happening.
It's been very hard to be gay or queer in any way for most of history, and that's not something to forget any time soon.
But overcompensating for that to the point we're at today with an endlessly harassed cake business and a dead girl is tyranny.
In an amazingly short amount of time gay and queer people have gone from a minority that mainstream society found disgusting and even evil, to a minority with an overwhelming amount of tolerance, acceptance, and even celebration by mainstream society.
That is a good place to call it a big win and go home happy. You don't get to own cake makers and porn actresses.
Rest in Peace, August.
August Ames (born Mercedes Grabowski, August 23, 1994 – December 5, 2017) is survived by her husband, Kevin Moore.