Sunday, December 31, 2017
Happy New Year Everyone!
Even though there is a lot of bad in humanity, I think that we are mostly good, and that the good is stronger than the bad, and overcoming it more and more, at an accelerating pace.
So I have faith in people.
We must talk about the bad and how to overcome it, but not overstate how bad things are for we lucky ones who live in such good times, or take for granted how good things are.
Consider what a brutal nightmare World War II was and the Cold War and how much of humanity was engulfed by them. Then consider how recently it happened. People who lived through it still walk the earth.
As traumatized as our civilization must be waking up from that nightmare so recently, I think it's amazing that we are doing as well as we are.
And I also think we can do even better. I have a lot of hope and love for you.
W. E. Messamore
