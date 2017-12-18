I think most
white men are great!
I think most
white women are too!
I think most
black men are also great!
And I think most
black women are too!
I also think most
brown men are great!
And I think most
brown women are too!
And I think most
yellow men are great!
And I think most
yellow women are too!
I also think most
orange men are great!
And I think most
orange women are too!
I think most
people who don't
consider themselves
a man or a woman
are great!
I think most
gay men are great!
I think most
gay women are great!
I think most
bisexuals are great!
I think most
biracial people are great!
I think most
transsexuals are great!
I think most
people with attached
earlobes are great!
And I think most
people with free
earlobes are great too!
I think most
people with
wide noses are great!
I think most
people with
narrow noses are great!
I think most
people with a second toe
longer than their big toe
are great!
I think most
people with a longer
big toe are great too!
I think most
tall people are great!
I think most
short people are great!
I think most
skinny people are great!
I think most
fat people are great!
I think most
average sized people are great!
I think most
absolutely gorgeous
people are great!
I think most
ugly people
are great!
I think most
average looking
people are great!
I think most
rich people are great!
I really do.
I think most
poor people are too!
I think most
Christians are great!
I think most
Muslims are great!
I think most
Hindus are great!
I think most
atheists are great too!
I also think most
Buddhists are great!
I think most
Mormons are great!
I think most
Jews are great!
I think most
Pagans are great!
I think most
Bahá'í people are great!
I think most
people who worship
their ancestors are great!
I think most
Sikhs are great!
I think most
Jainists are great!
I think most
members of pretty much
any religion are
really great people!
I think most
scientists are really great!
I think most
engineers are really great!
I think most
entrepreneurs are really great!
I think most
artists are really great!
I think most
computer programmers
are really great!
I think most
plumbers are really great!
I think most
builders are really great!
I think most
doctors are really great!
I think most
nurses are really great!
I think most
accountants are really great!
I think most
athletes are really great!
I think most
students are really great!
I think most
gamers are really great!
I think most
farmers are really great!
I think most
drivers are really great!
I think most
servers are really great!
I think most
sex workers are really great!
I think most
people who have jobs
are really great!
I think most
people who don't
have jobs
are really great!
I think most
people who
start businesses
are really great!
I think most
Millennials are great!
I think most
of Generation X are great!
I think most
Baby Boomers are great!
I think most
parents are really great!
I think most
people without kids
are really great!
I think most
people who teach
or take care of kids
are really great!
I think all
kids are great!
I think all
babies are great!
I think most
English speakers are great!
And I think most
non-English speakers are too!
I think most
people with disabilities
are great!
I think most
people who suck
at something
are really great!
I think most
people who are
very good
at something
are really great!
I think most
people who are very sad
are really great!
I think most
people who are very happy
are really great!
I think most
people who are in prison
are really great!
I really do.
I think most
people who are on welfare
are really great!
I think most
people who have addictions
are really great!
I think most
people who have anxiety
are really great!
I think most
people who have OCD
are really great!
I think most
people who are really cool
are really great!
I think most
people who are really awkward
are really great!
I think most
people who are sick
are really great!
I think most
people who have a
family member
who is sick
are really great!
I think most
people who are desperate
are really great!
I think most
people who love to read
are really great!
I think most
people who watch videos
are really great!
I think most
people who love music
are really great!
I think most
of America
is really great!
I think most
of America
has been great!
I think most
of the world
is really great!
I think most
of humanity
is really great!
I think most
of the animal kingdom
is really great!
I think most
of the plants
are really great!
I think most
of the mushrooms,
yeasts, molds, slimes,
and other fungi
are really great!
I think most
micro-organisms
are really great!
I think most
water is really great!
I think most
fire is really great!
I think most
everything is really great!
I think most
of the situations
I find myself in
are mostly
really great!
Every day
I bet that most
of you are great
And you make
that same bet
in countless ways,
In decisions you
make every day,
without even
noticing it.
I could write
a million words
and not exhaust
all the possible
different ways
I could divide
us up into
different groups
And say
I think most
everybody
with that
characteristic
Or most
everybody
in that group
Is really great!
So I'll Save You
An Infinite Amount
of Time and Space
And Say I Think
in All Likelihood
YOU ARE REALLY GREAT!
And That I Think Most
-And Probably Even
Every Single One- Of
The Next Thousand
People You Walk Past
Or Interact With
In Some Way
ARE REALLY GREAT TOO!
