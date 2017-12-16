Is Tabatha Southey The Terrible Person's Virtuous Person?

|No level of Photoshop wizardry can
airbrush out the crazy in her eyes.
So this Canadian opinion columnist, Tabatha Southey, writes this hit piece on Jordan Peterson and all his fans entitled, "Is Jordan Peterson the stupid man’s smart person?"
Sigh. Okay. I guess I'll read it. But first-- who the hell is Tabatha Southey?
I go to Google her name, and whoa...
Okay this is just a gut reaction, so I could be off here, but knowing nothing else about her than what I've just seen...
She's fucking crazy.
She is giving off the nearly unmistakable vibe of like- that bizarre English teacher that makes every weekday morning of your sophomore year of high school a miserable swim through the treacherous ocean of her severe borderline personality disorder.
I'm telling you, I have met people like this before and they look exactly like this.
But again, I could be wrong. She is tripping my alarm bells, but let's find out...
Oh God. This is her ex-husband:
Oh shit:
"Comedian Dave Foley fears arrest, owes $500,000 in child-support
Dave Foley of beloved Toronto sketch troupe the Kids in the Hall is starting a new career in standup comedy, but not in Toronto — he suspects he’ll be arrested if he returns to Canada.
The 48-year-old faces a back child-support bill in Ontario of more than half a million dollars: the accumulation of a debt that accrues steadily at more than $17,000 per month. On the set of Servitude, a film shot in Toronto last year, 'I told the production guys, I have a court appearance on Monday and there’s a good chance I’ll be in jail on Monday afternoon,' Foley said in an interview with the Star."
And last but not least, and I recommend you watch at least the first ten minutes of this (but I'll summarize it for you below):
So this beloved, rising comedian gets a big break and starts making a lot of money.
And this crazy bitch starts just belligerently spending all of his money.
So he's working, starting to achieve great success in life, and she's blowing through everything he makes like mad...
Buying expensive furniture, flying all around the world, all the time, staying in Morocco and Zimbabwe and shit. So when he gets any time off, he has to fly to Africa to see his kids.
She's also traveling by herself around Europe for six months with their six month old baby and two year old, saying some seriously annoyingly pompous shit like:
"I need to take the children to the Continent and gather my thoughts."
So Dave divorces her, and with the help of the Canadian "Justice" System, she legally compels him to pay her five times more money every month than he was even making anymore, or face imprisonment.
And somehow this flies, even though people's incomes do change, and it's perfectly verifiable how much money he's making.
So this vicious cunt spends all of his money. Gets the courts to make him continue giving her money he doesn't even have, so what's he supposed to do, just pull $17,000 a month out of his ass or fucking go to jail?
Fuck that.
|"MGTOW" Interest over time, Google Trends
Tabatha Southey just raped this guy.
No lube.
Just hogtied him and started fisting him.
Actually the Canadian government hogtied him for her so he couldn't escape.
And she just raped his ass.
No joke and no hyperbole: I think what she did to him might be worse than rape.
Just brutally took advantage of him.
And I know that will trigger 99% of anyone who self-identifies as a feminist, but if you disagree you can go fuck yourself.
She raped Dave Foley.
I can tell you this for sure, and you can't disagree, because it's my opinion:
If I had the choice between going through what Tabatha Southey put Dave through, and being forcibly penetrated against my will one time by someone who I don't want to have sex with... I'd take the literal ass raping.
It's not even close to as bad as the devastation Tabatha wrought in this sweet man's life. Poor fucking dude.
So, yeah. Crazy as charged. Jesus Christ.
Well, let's see what the psycho has to say about Jordan Peterson...
Oh man. Oh Jesus. I highly recommend you don't read this. I just feel tired and kind of like that article actually mind raped me...
Or really more like I watched in disgust as Tabatha angrily publicly masturbated to Jordan Peterson for making $50,000 a month in voluntary donations on Patreon from all the people who value the great work he's doing.
She wastes no time letting you know that's her real beef with him. She's jealous of him.
She fancies herself to be some big intellectual and voice of virtue, and she wishes that like Peterson, she had "legions of fans hanging on his every YouTubed word."
But more than the fame and respect, it's mostly that big $50,000 a month that really gives her that hard on she has for Jordan.
Doesn't she just wish she had snagged him instead of Dave Foley, so she could keep buying gilded candelabras and going on endless African safari vacations?
I'm certain a toxic man eater like her would have never stood a chance with anyone of Jordan Peterson's character.
In your wet dreams, evil bitch.
