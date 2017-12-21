Libertarians Are Winning

Some amazing shit happening...
It's about to be mushrooms next...
Even your pastor's watching porn...
Yeah nothing to see here. Just an unbroken winning streak from 1791 - 2017.
People in government are now paranoid that libertarians are watching them!
And they are bleeding party membership as people flee the wreckage to become unaffiliated independent voters.
That's less than a million to four million LP voters in four years from 2012 - 2016.
And turnout for both of the two main parties continued to plummet to a 20 year low.
A lot of libertarians turned ten dollars into a million in about five years.
I'll let you do the math for the libertarians that invested a thousand dollars.
"Well... um... uh... bah... duh... they build the roads! What's your plan for roads?"
Now give libertarians their props.
My Twitter
Keep Me Going:
My Patreon
My Tip Jar:
(BTC)1K3E6DsDdJUZRUpcSGnEuNmJn7LzR8Sai1
(BCH)1H4V8S2CFg9MZCypE86pgayDiS7iagFSUa