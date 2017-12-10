The Humble Libertarian
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Open Your Eyes
It's time to open your eyes, arm yourself, and pay attention.
The only way forward is to marshal overwhelming force in the pursuit of the good.
I was reading a story out of the Book of Genesis when I felt God give me this message.
W. E. Messamore
