100 More Motivational Quotes That Will Unleash The Beast Within

Hello my dear readers, friends, fellow libertarians, and right honorable fellow human beings traveling with me through this great journey called life!
You luminous ones, you beautiful 3-dimensional creatures passing through the 4th dimension one slice at a time, and spilling over it into the beyond in the Great Overflow of the Universal Human Spirit!
Welcome to my blog, or welcome back! I'm so glad you're here.
I have been reading through the first list of 100 Motivational Quotes for Work that I compiled last year, and with each reading, my mind starts to work a little more like the minds of those godlike luminaries whose words are on the list. People like Thomas Edison, Steve Jobs, Warren Buffet, Leonardo da Vinci, Ayn Rand, Ben Franklin, James Cameron, Tiger Woods, Friedrich Nietzsche, Hans Zimmer, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, J. P. Morgan, Picasso, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Walt Disney, and Seth Godin.
I am really excited to share with you these 100 MORE motivational quotes from some of the most excellent individuals, those great ones who walk at the front of the inexorable march of humanity toward its cosmic destiny.
Enjoy:
“If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” -Bruce Lee
“To hell with circumstances; I create opportunities.” -Bruce Lee
“Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” -Bruce Lee
“Ever since I was a child I have had this instinctive urge for expansion and growth. To me, the function and duty of a quality human being is the sincere and honest development of one's potential.” -Bruce Lee
“When I think of competition, it's like I try to create against the past. I think about Michelangelo and Picasso, you know, the pyramids.” -Kanye West
“You can’t look at a glass half full or empty if it’s overflowing.” -Kanye West
“Most people are slowed down by the perception of themselves. If your taught you can’t do anything, you won’t do anything. I was taught I can do everything.” -Kanye West
“I refuse to follow the rules where society tries to control people with low self esteem.” -Kanye West
“People in this world shun people for being great, for being a bright color, for standing out. But the time is now, to be OK with being the greatest you.” -Kanye West
“Passion is the fuel behind a successful career.” -Meg Whitman
“Problems are good as long as you solve them quickly.” -Meg Whitman
“The wall! Your success is on the other side. Can’t jump over it or go around it. You know what to do.” -Dwayne Johnson
“There is no substitute for hardwork. Always be humble and hungry.” -Dwayne Johnson
“Wake up determined. Go to bed satisfied.” -Dwayne Johnson
“Success isn’t always about ‘Greatness’, it’s about consistency. Consistent, hard work gains success. Greatness will come.” – Dwayne Johnson
“Success isn’t overnight. It’s when everyday you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up.” – Dwayne Johnson
“Think back 5yrs ago. Think of where you’re at today. Think ahead 5 years about what you want to accomplish. Be unstoppable.” – Dwayne Johnson
“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” -Kurt Vonnegut
“I want to stand as close to the edge as I can without going over. Out on the edge you see all kinds of things you can't see from the center.” -Kurt Vonnegut
“We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down.” -Kurt Vonnegut
“For a man to conquer himself is the first and noblest of all victories.” -Plato
“The one who learns and learns and doesn’t practice is like the one who plows and plows and never plants.” -Plato
“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” -Plato
“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” -Carl Jung
“There is no coming to consciousness without pain.” -Carl Jung
“To ask the right question is already half the solution of a problem.” -Carl Jung
“We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“All God does is watch us and kill us when we get boring. We must never, ever be boring.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“I just don't want to die without a few scars.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“You are not a beautiful, unique snowflake... This is your life, and it's ending one minute at a time.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“Maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“The first step — especially for young people with energy and drive and talent, but not money — the first step to controlling your world is to control your culture. To model and demonstrate the kind of world you demand to live in. To write the books. Make the music. Shoot the films. Paint the art.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“Our real discoveries come from chaos, from going to the place that looks wrong and stupid and foolish.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“Find out what you’re afraid of and go live there.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“People have to really suffer before they can risk doing what they love.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“To merely observe your culture without contributing to it seems very close to existing as a ghost.” -Chuck Palahniuk
“There are two mistakes one can make along the road to truth. Not going all the way, and not starting.” -Buddha
“What we think, we become.” -Buddha
“The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.” -Buddha
“When you dig a well, there’s no sign of water until you reach it, only rocks and dirt to move out of the way. When you have removed enough; soon the pure water will flow.” -Buddha
“I began to realize how important it was to be an enthusiast in life. He taught me that if you are interested in something, no matter what it is, go at it at full speed ahead. Embrace it with both arms, hug it, love it and above all become passionate about it. Lukewarm is no good. Hot is no good either. White hot and passionate is the only thing to be.” -Roald Dahl
“Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog.” -Roald Dahl
“The secret of life…is to become very very good at something that’s very very hard to do.” -Roald Dahl
“Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who will for some reason always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up.” -Roald Dahl
“Differentiation favors people who are energetic and extroverted and undervalues people who are shy and introverted, even if they are talented.” -Jack Welch
“Control your own destiny or someone else will.” -Jack Welch
“If you don’t have a competitive advantage, don’t compete.” -Jack Welch
“One of the jobs of a manager is to instill confidence, pump confidence into your people. And when you’ve got somebody who’s raring to go and you can smell it and feel it, give ’em that shot.” -Jack Welch
“Giving people self-confidence is by far the most important thing that I can do. Because then they will act.” -Jack Welch
“You'll find that life is still worthwhile, if you just smile.” -Charlie Chaplin
“Imagination means nothing without doing.” -Charlie Chaplin
“Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself.” -Charlie Chaplin
“It's kind of fun to do the impossible.” -Walt Disney
“When you're curious, you find lots of interesting things to do. We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” -Walt Disney
“When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionable.” -Walt Disney
“You don’t set out to build a wall. You don’t say ‘I’m going to build the biggest, baddest, greatest wall that’s every been built.’ You don’t start there. You say, ‘I’m going to lay this brick as perfectly as a brick can be laid.’ You do that every single day. And soon you have a wall.” -Will Smith
“I know how to learn anything I want to learn. I absolutely know that I could learn how to fly the space shuttle because someone else knows how to fly it, and they put it in a book. Give me the book, and I do not need somebody to stand up in front of the class.” -Will Smith
“The first step is you have to say that you can.” -Will Smith
“So if you stay ready, you ain't gotta get ready, and that is how I run my life.” -Will Smith
“Being realistic is the most common path to mediocrity.” -Will Smith
“The separation of talent and skill is one of the greatest misunderstood concepts for people who are trying to excel, who have dreams, who want to do things. Talent you have naturally. Skill is only developed by hours and hours and hours of beating on your craft.” -Will Smith
“If you’re not making someone else’s life better, then you’re wasting your time. Your life will become better by making other people’s lives better.” -Will Smith
“Don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do something. You got a dream, you gotta protect it. When people can’t do something themselves, they are going to tell you that you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period.” -Will Smith
“Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much of your mind, feelings & emotions.” -Will Smith
“I’ve always considered myself to be just average talent and what I have is a ridiculous insane obsessiveness for practice and preparation.” -Will Smith
“There is no normal life that is free of pain. It's the very wrestling with our problems that can be the impetus for our growth.” -Fred Rogers
“There's no 'should' or 'should not' when it comes to having feelings. They're part of who we are and their origins are beyond our control. When we can believe that, we may find it easier to make constructive choices about what to do with those feelings.” -Fred Rogers
“Most of us, I believe, admire strength. It's something we tend to respect in others, desire for ourselves, and wish for our children. Sometimes, though, I wonder if we confuse strength and other words--like aggression and even violence. Real strength is neither male nor female; but is, quite simply, one of the finest characteristics that any human being can possess.” -Fred Rogers
“My mother said to me, 'If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.' Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.” -Picasso
“Others have seen what is and asked why. I have seen what could be and asked why not.” -Picasso
“Never permit a dichotomy to rule your life, a dichotomy in which you hate what you do so you can have pleasure in your spare time. Look for a situation in which your work will give you as much happiness as your spare time.” -Picasso
“Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.” -Picasso
“He can who thinks he can, and he can't who thinks he can't. This is an inexorable, indisputable law.” -Picasso
There are no traffic jams on the extra mile. -Zig Ziglar
New research shows that you will be dead longer than you will be alive. -Zig Ziglar
Courage is on display every day, and only the courageous wring the most out of life. -Zig Ziglar
Confidence is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking tartar sauce with you. -Zig Ziglar
Whether it's eight o'clock in the morning or eight o'clock at night, I always try to greet others before they have a chance to speak to me. -Zig Ziglar
Problem-solving becomes a very important part of our makeup as we grow into maturity or move up the corporate ladder. -Zig Ziglar
Time can be an ally or an enemy. What it becomes depends entirely upon you, your goals, and your determination to use every available minute. -Zig Ziglar
Be careful not to compromise what you want most for what you want now. -Zig Ziglar
If you aim at nothing, you'll hit it every time. -Zig Ziglar
Outstanding people have one thing in common: An absolute sense of mission. -Zig Ziglar
Do more than you are being paid to do, and you'll eventually be paid more for what you do. -Zig Ziglar
The successful business executive can handle challenges and solve problems at a remarkable clip. -Zig Ziglar
“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.” -Muhammad Ali
“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” -Muhammad Ali
“I don't count the sit-ups. I only start counting when it starts hurting because they're the only ones that count. That's what makes you a champion.” -Muhammad Ali
“I am an ordinary man who worked hard to develop the talent I was given. I believed in myself, and I believe in the goodness of others.” -Muhammad Ali
“My only fault is that I don't realize how great I really am.” -Muhammad Ali
“The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses - behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.” -Muhammad Ali
"It’s better to make a decision, even the wrong one, than to be in limbo." -Seth Godin
"Change almost never fails because it’s too early. It almost always fails because it’s too late." -Seth Godin
"If you want to dig a big hole, you need to stay in one place." -Seth Godin
"If there isn’t a good reason, go home. If there is, then do something … loud, now, and memorable." -Seth Godin
"Positive thinking is hard. Worth it, though." -Seth Godin
"When you see the world as it is, but insist on making it more like it could be, you matter." -Seth Godin
"If you make a difference, people will gravitate to you. They want to engage, to interact and to get you more involved." -Seth Godin
"It’s uncomfortable to resist the urge to settle." -Seth Godin
"You can raise the bar or you can wait for others to raise it, but it’s getting raised regardless." -Seth Godin
"If there was ever a moment to follow your passion and do work that matters, this is it." -Seth Godin
Keep Me Going:
Patreon
My Tip Jars:
(BTC)1K3E6DsDdJUZRUpcSGnEuNmJn7LzR8Sai1
(BCH)1H4V8S2CFg9MZCypE86pgayDiS7iagFSUa
(ETH)0xAf56a55e359f2A6eaa5Be7EcF915e512f84beC51
(LTC)La71GdAex1U3q1pb6jD4hdzcK8Hzpj6T64