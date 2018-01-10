Thomas Jefferson Explaining The Value of Bitcoins to Alexander Hamilton in 1789 (From The John Adams HBO Miniseries)

"I fear our revolution will have been in vain if a Virginia farmer is to be held in hock to a New York stock jobber, who in turn is in hock to a London banker. The opportunities for avarice and corruption would certainly prove irresistible." -Thomas Jefferson (from the HBO John Adams Miniseries)
