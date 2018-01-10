The Humble Libertarian

Mind your business.



Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Thomas Jefferson Explaining The Value of Bitcoins to Alexander Hamilton in 1789 (From The John Adams HBO Miniseries)





"I fear our revolution will have been in vain if a Virginia farmer is to be held in hock to a New York stock jobber, who in turn is in hock to a London banker. The opportunities for avarice and corruption would certainly prove irresistible." -Thomas Jefferson (from the HBO John Adams Miniseries)

Bonus: John Adams tearing a new hole in Alexander Hamilton's little bitch ass:





Posted by