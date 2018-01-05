The Humble Libertarian

Mind your business.



Friday, January 5, 2018

Time To Get U.S. Marijuana Index Stocks for a Bargain?


Anyone else think now might be a good time to get a bargain on U.S. Marijuana Index stocks and maybe make a little money while supporting a new industry with a lot of bold entrepreneurs in it?

WaPo "Marijuana stocks tumble after Jeff Sessions announces pot crackdown"

I'll still bet on the marijuana industry.
Posted by