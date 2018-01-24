"We must do something!"

It's not a good way to organize a society: comparing the one we have to a hypothetical perfect one in which nothing terrible ever happens.
Life has always been a tragedy for everyone who's ever lived. Because there's so much pain. And sooner or later it always ends in death.
But this is an amazing life most of us are living in America and even most of the world in the 21st Century!
We've created an amazingly very stable, very healthy, very clean, very comfortable, and very safe society.
I am all for progress to continue through our spontaneous cooperation to keep making things better every way we can, starting with our selves, and the wonderfully vast sea of good will and benevolence that most people have for others.
I am opposed in principle to attempts at progress made via radical political changes to how our society is constituted, using one of the most blunt force trauma instruments in the history of the world: the United States federal government.
That's why I'm a libertarian.
And why I'm opposed to allowing the federal government to restrict gun ownership in America.
Keep Me Going:
Patreon
My Tip Jars:
(BTC)1K3E6DsDdJUZRUpcSGnEuNmJn7LzR8Sai1
(BCH)1H4V8S2CFg9MZCypE86pgayDiS7iagFSUa
(ETH)0xAf56a55e359f2A6eaa5Be7EcF915e512f84beC51
(LTC)La71GdAex1U3q1pb6jD4hdzcK8Hzpj6T64