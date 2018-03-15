THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, March 15, 2018

First They Said We Can't Be Free Because of The Communists


While Redistributing Our Wealth, Mostly to Themselves

Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of Poverty
While Incentivizing Poverty And Trashing Our Economy

Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of The Drug Dealers
While Propping Them Up And Subsidizing Big Pharma's Leaders

Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of the Right Wing Militia Groups
While Stockpiling Hollow Tip Ammo and FEMA Body Bags Too

Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of Terrorists
After Years of Funding, Arming, and Training Them
These People Need To See A Therapist

Now They're Saying We Can't Be Free Because of Immigrants
When This Whole Time The Biggest Problem Was Always Washington

And good luck stopping immigrants from coming in
Or bitcoin from popping out the Old World Order's linchpin
