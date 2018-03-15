Thursday, March 15, 2018
First They Said We Can't Be Free Because of The Communists
While Redistributing Our Wealth, Mostly to Themselves
Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of Poverty
While Incentivizing Poverty And Trashing Our Economy
Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of The Drug Dealers
While Propping Them Up And Subsidizing Big Pharma's Leaders
Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of the Right Wing Militia Groups
While Stockpiling Hollow Tip Ammo and FEMA Body Bags Too
Then They Said We Can't Be Free Because of Terrorists
After Years of Funding, Arming, and Training Them
These People Need To See A Therapist
Now They're Saying We Can't Be Free Because of Immigrants
When This Whole Time The Biggest Problem Was Always Washington
And good luck stopping immigrants from coming in
Or bitcoin from popping out the Old World Order's linchpin
First They Said We Can't Be Free Because of The Communists
2018-03-15T10:02:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Immigration|Libertarian|libertarianism|Statism|