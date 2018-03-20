Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Free Business Ideas #001 - A Strong Phone And Decentralized Cellular Network
(Difficulty level: Extreme.
Potential reward: God tier.)
So your phone's smart.
And it is.
And it is amazing.
And it has changed our lives.
But it can be better.
It can be a strong phone.
A strong phone isn't just smart.
It's strong.
Lol
But seriously,
my idea is a phone that
has a transparent shell
with hard switches that
you can visibly see open
and close physical circuits
that connect the power source
to the camera, mic, gps, etc.
that way you know they cannot
be remotely activated.
That would be pretty strong.
Include a free bitcoin wallet.
Something strong ;)
Now as for a decentralized
cellular network.
I would need someone above
my pay grade on engineering
to conceive what that would
mean and how it would be implemented.
But you would change the entire world
and remake it in your own image.
Free Business Ideas #001 - A Strong Phone And Decentralized Cellular Network
2018-03-20T11:51:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Business|free business ideas|Libertarian|libertarian blog|libertarian website|tech|