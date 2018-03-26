I heard some talk from liberals over the weekend that Jesus was against guns.
Oh reeeally???
Jesus was against guns, eh?
The Founding Fathers didn't have "ASSSAAAAAAAAUUUULT RIIIIFFLES" in their day, so those aren't covered by the Second Amendment, but Jesus Christ had an opinion about guns in the year 30! Lol
And it just so happens to be the exact same opinion you have about them. Shocking!
Well here's what Jesus actually did have to say about virtue signaling:
"Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven." -Matthew 6:1 (NIV)
He also said to mind your business instead of trying to pick out the flaws with everyone else the way political agitators do:
"Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?" -Matthew 7:3
Now although they didn't have guns back in those days (gun powder wouldn't be invented by Chinese ppl for another 900 years after Jesus died) –they did have swords.
And Jesus does talk about swords:
"But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one." -Luke 22:36 (NIV)
So he doesn't seem to have a problem with people bearing arms for their self defense.
He even says sell your coat and buy one!
Better to be cold and armed than warm and defenseless. Lol I might be shivering, but I ain't taken no shit from anybody.
Don't you dare even fucking think about treading on my cold Jewish ass you fucking polytheistic Italian Gentile piece of shit, with your stupid leather fucking skirt.
I'll cut ya bitch.
This is in the Bible liberals. Please look it up before commenting on Jesus' beliefs.
Frankly I think all of y'all could probably benefit by dusting off a Bible and reading.
Some of the most powerful shit ever written.
