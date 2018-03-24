Libertarians Are Winning So Stop Asking Why They Aren't!

And ppl mocking us. Calling us losertarians.
And I'm saying:
what'd you just say?
I didn't catch that.
(It's about to be mushrooms next.)
What were you saying?
it looks like it's been nothing but net for libertarians since 2007!
|For real
Then why aren't there any libertarians elected to office?
You're saying libertarians are losing because we haven't had success getting ppl elected to government?
They are opposed to that on principle.
This is:
|It's what's for dinner bitch.
Libertarian Party?
Okay you want to talk about the Libertarian Party? I'd be happy to.
In the same year the (D)s and (R)s had their lowest voter turnout since they tried running Bob Dole.
But follow the trend lines.
They are bleeding voters.
While the Libertarian Party
is getting swole.
Because the world gave big government an honest try for about a century and are finally sick of this shit.
And I've been watching along with you as they publicly implode in real time on your phone, and lmfao.
vindication for libertarians.
It validated everything we've been saying about government and politics.
And don't forget the freak that won in 2016 did it by cribbing all of Ron Paul's talking points from 2008.
from two libertarians:
Alex Jones and
Stefan Molyneux.
So libertarians are winning so hard that two major libertarians have already sold out and gone pop.
|POP! Go the weasels cuz the weasels went pop!
The Humble Libertarian
won't be selling out.
Libertarianism has so
much upside left in it.
I'm hodling until I die.
Speaking of which...
Libertarians have been
Trying to #EndTheFed
Since at least Ron Paul.
Well we've done it!
Now it's only a matter
of time. It won't be long.
There is no development that will do more to reshape the entire order than the creation of the decentralized blockchain and cryptocurrency.
I'll let you do the math for the libertarians that invested a thousand.
Since 2009, many libertarians have already made vast fortunes that will last generations.
Galt's Gulch! #FreeState Project South! Mother Port of the #Seasteading Movement! #CryptoAnarchy's HQ!#crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptopia $btc $bch $eth $ltc $xrp#libertarian #anarchy #ancap #anarchism #anarchist #objectivism@AynRandInst@FreeStateNHhttps://t.co/ibi3ockKcJ— Humble Libertarian (@thehuli) February 3, 2018
Libertarians are getting rich off of absolutely fucking kneecapping the U.S. federal government, breaking its corrupt monopoly on money.
Don't fuck around with the Libertarian Party, the Republicans, or electoral politics. Get into tech!
That's where the real
revolution is happening.
Cryptocurrency and other
tech developments are
unseating the tyrants.
Not politicians.
Pulling down the government's pants and showing you everything.
And now the world's governments are all on notice that none of their secrets are safe.
Libertarians are saving lives, mother fucker. Preventing wars.
Keeping people from getting tortured.
In a few years, we've gone from libertarians being paranoid that the government is
watching them–
To the government being paranoid that libertarians are watching them.
how much harder do libertarians have to win for people to open their eyes and STFU with why aren't libertarians winning?
What else do I have to tell you about to convince you #libertariansAreWinning?
Do I have to tell you about how libertarians have won more and more freedom for gun owners?
From the U.S. Supreme Court's Heller decision in 2008, to the McDonald case in 2010, to the Woolard ruling in 2012?
And how gay marriage is now legal in all 50 states and hardcore porn is still protected free speech?
Dude.
He's like Ayn Rand and
C. S. Lewis combined.
Get used to it. And learn what we're about.
And maybe join the party and get in on the fun.
The future belongs to you because of what libertarians are doing.
