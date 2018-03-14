Wednesday, March 14, 2018
This Is The United States Vol #001 - Madeleine Albright "Worth It"
Some people are saying the United States should enact new policies to keep the mentally ill from owning guns.
I agree. I think they should. Starting with themselves.
Here's Bill Clinton's mentally ill Secretary of State saying the deaths of 500,000 children in Iraq was worth it.
–dead as a result of the U.S. military blockade marshaling a force of nearly Godlike destructive power and forbidding legitimate commerce by civilians...
Working some kind of evil like the tyranny of Chairman Mao or Nikita Kruschev, leaving an unutterable sea of human misery in the wake of blunt force tyranny.
And dead as a result of violent recriminations by the Iraqi government, which was definitely the last group of people on earth that should have been allowed to have guns...
But basically *given* guns by the government in Washington that people are calling on today to limit my access to guns by force, and those guns were paid for by a coerced contribution from Americans' paychecks.
Most of us were alive when this was going on.
So liberals, if you have the will for a political fight that might decrease the number of guns in the world, then fight with me on the idea that contributions to the military must be voluntary, not coerced.
That will limit the military to paying for only its own weaponry and not continually arming the rest of the world and sending so many weapons to places where a bunch of mentally insane people are in seriously devastating shooting wars.
