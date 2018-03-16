THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN
Friday, March 16, 2018
This Is The United States Vol #003 - George Bush: "I don't care what the facts are"
Deeply in touch with the electorate.
Probably not the bestt guiding philosophy for living a good life or building a good world.
W. E. Messamore
