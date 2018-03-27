This Is The United States Vol #006 - Federal Air Marshal Snafu

From USA Today on August 7, 2014 -
On Nov. 1, 2013, when TSA Officer Gerardo Hernandez was shot by a lone gunmen at Los Angeles International Airport and lay bleeding on the ground for more than half an hour and later died, Biles says that "a team of FAMs [federal air marshals] was less than 100 yards from the shooter yet failed to respond or engage the threat."
Despite the fact that air marshals typically carry a Sig Sauer P229 and have high shooting skills, trained as they are to fire in the close confines of an aircraft cabin, Biles claims their inaction was "mostly due to a mentality and unwritten policy that exists at the FAMS by upper management that tells air marshals not to get involved."
Still think the United States exists to keep you safe?
