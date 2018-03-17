Saturday, March 17, 2018
Top 100 Libertarian Movies #001 - Ghostbusters
A group of paranormal scientists lose funding from their university, so they become entrepreneurs and start a small ghost extermination business.
They don't have any customers, so they do some marketing.
And what do you know? It drums up some business.
They get their first customer.
And they become so successful that they get stressed out from how busy they are.
And they also attract attention from a government regulatory bully.
Who intrudes into their business on the premise of protecting the public, a solution in search of a problem that ends up creating a problem where there was none.
Well I'll let you watch the movie to see how it all turns out, but Ghostbusters is an archetypal tale of the oppression of the market by an intrusive government with even more overgrown problems than the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man!
Top 100 Libertarian Movies #001 - Ghostbusters
2018-03-17T18:02:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Libertarian|libertarian blog|libertarian movies|libertarian website|