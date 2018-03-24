Top 100 Libertarian Movies #003 - Legends of The Fall

Probably should have come in at #001 on this list. Was there ever a movie as deeply, hauntingly, bittersweetly American as this?
Legends of the Fall is also a very libertarian movie.
It shows the evils and horrors of World War I.
It depicts the monstrosity of the Volstead Act.
It goes into U.S. mistreatment of Natives.
It shows politics corrupting a young man.
And it is full of deep human emotions.
It is one of the most sad and beautiful movies.
So wild and alive.
