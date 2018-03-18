THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Sunday, March 18, 2018

"What Can I Buy With Bitcoin?" 86 Things You Can Already Buy With Bitcoin Right Now


Bitcoin IS money. Already. It doesn't just have the potential to be. It already is money.

Before you go and listen to all the critics who say Bitcoin is just a speculative investment like Beanie Babies or baseball cards, because "you can't buy anything with bitcoin..."

Just review this list of all the things you can already shop with bitcoin and buy today.

Then tweet this at 'em and let them know that it simply isn't debatable whether Bitcoin is a real currency or not...

Because it is a matter of fact that a number of major retailers and stores are already accepting bitcoin as a payment for goods and people are already shopping with bitcoin.

Sorry to burst your bubble.

It's been a nice run for you since 1913, if you're part of the entrenched establishment that has kept its advantage over the rest of society by, among other things, forcing everyone to use a single, government-regulated currency that was deliberately designed to steal from everybody who uses it to line the pockets of the institutional financiers who control it.

But it is about to be over for you.

And for the rest of society, it is about to be a glorious new beginning marked by unparalleled individual freedom and empowerment, backed by these blessings of technology and the clever minds that have wrought such wonders out of the ether.

So What Can You Buy With Bitcoin?


Here it is, the list: 100 Things You Can Already Buy With Bitcoin Right Now!

Anything from Overstock.com.

Yes, one of the most massive online retailers in the world is a full bitcoin retailer who accepts bitcoin for all your purchases.

So that means you can use bitcoin to buy:

1. Any furniture you want or need for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, dining room, garden, patio, or office.

2. Plus rugs and decor.

3. All your bed and bath needs like memory foam mattresses, blankets, comforters, pillows, and towels.

4. Bathroom and Kitchen Renovation supplies like faucets, sinks, tubs, and tile.

5. All your kitchen appliances from refrigerators and microwaves on down to cookware, cutlery, coffee makers, dish racks, food processors, and silverware.

6. Lawn and garden tools.

7. Straight up swimming pools.

8. Gas grills.

9. Watches.

10. Kids' toys.

11. You can pay for your satellite television with bitcoin, because guess what, Dish Network, that $28 billion satellite television provider accepts bitcoin.

12. You can book hotels with bitcoin, because guess what, Expedia, that $16 billion travel booking website accepts bitcoin.

And Gift Card services like eGifter and Gyft, which allow you to load gift cards with bitcoin, have already made it possible for you to spend bitcoin with over 250 major brands!

So you can use bitcoin to buy:

13. Apps, Music, and Movies from the Apple App and iTunes Stores

14. Anything Off The Google Play Store

15. Your Hulu Subscription

16. Designer Clothes from Bloomingdale's

17. Meal Kits from Chef'd

18. Dunkin' Donuts

19. Anything on eBay

20. Lowe's

21. Home Depot

22. Macy's

23. Running shoes from Nike

24. Gym clothes from Adidas

25. Makeup from Sephora

26. Southwest Airlines Tickets

27. American Airlines Tickets

28. Delta Airlines Tickets

29. Coffee from Starbucks

30. Groceries from Whole Foods

31. A ride from Uber

32. Anything from Wal-Mart

33. A drone from Best Buy

34. A handbag from Marshalls

35. A treadmill from Sears

36. Books from Barnes & Nobel

37. Your next PC from Dell

38. Movie tickets from Fandango or Regal Cinemas

39. Video games from Gamestop

40. Groupon

41. Your Sirius XM subscription

42. Foreign Language learning software from Rosetta Stone

43. Nordstrom

44. Bath and Body Works

45. Some OTC Meds from CVS Pharmacy

46. Victoria's Secret underwear

47. Pet Supplies from PetCo

48. Chipotle

49. AppleBee's

50. IHOP

51. Chili's

52. Papa John's

53. Burger King

54. Carabba's

55. Olive Garden

56. Cold Stone

57. Omaha Steaks

58. Red Lobster

59. Red Robin

60. Steak and Shake

61. Fishing and Hunting equipment from Bass Pro Shops

62. AT&T

63. Verizon

64. Guitar Center

65. Skype

66. Target

67. Amazon

68. Anything at NewEgg.com

69. Anything at any Shopify Store that accepts BTC, which they're enabled to do.

70. Microsoft Windows and XBox Stores

71. Intuit - The software giant behind do-it-yourself tax preparation software TurboTax and business accounting software QuickBooks, also accepts bitcoin.

In late 2014, Intuit and BitPay announced integration of bitcoin payments into the QuickBooks PayByCoin service.

This service allowed for next-day settlement into customers' bank accounts, thus eliminating a lot of the volatility inherent with bitcoin, and also provided an attractive business-to-business opportunity for cross-border clients who would otherwise face traditional banking obstacles and delays in the form of a bank transfer.

72. Fine Jewelry at Reed's Jewelers

73. WordPress.com

74. The Internet Archive

75. Mega

76. Luxury Real Estate

77. Porn

78. Amagi Metals

79. Virgin Galactic

80. Literally Anything with ShakePay

81. A Tesla

82. Pizza

83. Zynga

84. Caskets

85. The Libertarian Party

86. The Humble Libertarian

