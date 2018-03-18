"What Can I Buy With Bitcoin?" 86 Things You Can Already Buy With Bitcoin Right Now

Bitcoin IS money. Already. It doesn't just have the potential to be. It already is money.
Before you go and listen to all the critics who say Bitcoin is just a speculative investment like Beanie Babies or baseball cards, because "you can't buy anything with bitcoin..."
Just review this list of all the things you can already shop with bitcoin and buy today.
Then tweet this at 'em and let them know that it simply isn't debatable whether Bitcoin is a real currency or not...
Because it is a matter of fact that a number of major retailers and stores are already accepting bitcoin as a payment for goods and people are already shopping with bitcoin.
Sorry to burst your bubble.
It's been a nice run for you since 1913, if you're part of the entrenched establishment that has kept its advantage over the rest of society by, among other things, forcing everyone to use a single, government-regulated currency that was deliberately designed to steal from everybody who uses it to line the pockets of the institutional financiers who control it.
But it is about to be over for you.
And for the rest of society, it is about to be a glorious new beginning marked by unparalleled individual freedom and empowerment, backed by these blessings of technology and the clever minds that have wrought such wonders out of the ether.
So What Can You Buy With Bitcoin?
Here it is, the list: 100 Things You Can Already Buy With Bitcoin Right Now!
Anything from Overstock.com.
Yes, one of the most massive online retailers in the world is a full bitcoin retailer who accepts bitcoin for all your purchases.
So that means you can use bitcoin to buy:
1. Any furniture you want or need for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, dining room, garden, patio, or office.
2. Plus rugs and decor.
3. All your bed and bath needs like memory foam mattresses, blankets, comforters, pillows, and towels.
4. Bathroom and Kitchen Renovation supplies like faucets, sinks, tubs, and tile.
5. All your kitchen appliances from refrigerators and microwaves on down to cookware, cutlery, coffee makers, dish racks, food processors, and silverware.
6. Lawn and garden tools.
7. Straight up swimming pools.
8. Gas grills.
9. Watches.
10. Kids' toys.
11. You can pay for your satellite television with bitcoin, because guess what, Dish Network, that $28 billion satellite television provider accepts bitcoin.
12. You can book hotels with bitcoin, because guess what, Expedia, that $16 billion travel booking website accepts bitcoin.
And Gift Card services like eGifter and Gyft, which allow you to load gift cards with bitcoin, have already made it possible for you to spend bitcoin with over 250 major brands!
So you can use bitcoin to buy:
13. Apps, Music, and Movies from the Apple App and iTunes Stores
14. Anything Off The Google Play Store
15. Your Hulu Subscription
16. Designer Clothes from Bloomingdale's
17. Meal Kits from Chef'd
18. Dunkin' Donuts
19. Anything on eBay
20. Lowe's
21. Home Depot
22. Macy's
23. Running shoes from Nike
24. Gym clothes from Adidas
25. Makeup from Sephora
26. Southwest Airlines Tickets
27. American Airlines Tickets
28. Delta Airlines Tickets
29. Coffee from Starbucks
30. Groceries from Whole Foods
31. A ride from Uber
32. Anything from Wal-Mart
33. A drone from Best Buy
34. A handbag from Marshalls
35. A treadmill from Sears
36. Books from Barnes & Nobel
37. Your next PC from Dell
38. Movie tickets from Fandango or Regal Cinemas
39. Video games from Gamestop
40. Groupon
41. Your Sirius XM subscription
42. Foreign Language learning software from Rosetta Stone
43. Nordstrom
44. Bath and Body Works
45. Some OTC Meds from CVS Pharmacy
46. Victoria's Secret underwear
47. Pet Supplies from PetCo
48. Chipotle
49. AppleBee's
50. IHOP
51. Chili's
52. Papa John's
53. Burger King
54. Carabba's
55. Olive Garden
56. Cold Stone
57. Omaha Steaks
58. Red Lobster
59. Red Robin
60. Steak and Shake
61. Fishing and Hunting equipment from Bass Pro Shops
62. AT&T
63. Verizon
64. Guitar Center
65. Skype
66. Target
67. Amazon
68. Anything at NewEgg.com
69. Anything at any Shopify Store that accepts BTC, which they're enabled to do.
70. Microsoft Windows and XBox Stores
71. Intuit - The software giant behind do-it-yourself tax preparation software TurboTax and business accounting software QuickBooks, also accepts bitcoin.
In late 2014, Intuit and BitPay announced integration of bitcoin payments into the QuickBooks PayByCoin service.
This service allowed for next-day settlement into customers' bank accounts, thus eliminating a lot of the volatility inherent with bitcoin, and also provided an attractive business-to-business opportunity for cross-border clients who would otherwise face traditional banking obstacles and delays in the form of a bank transfer.
72. Fine Jewelry at Reed's Jewelers
73. WordPress.com
74. The Internet Archive
75. Mega
76. Luxury Real Estate
77. Porn
78. Amagi Metals
79. Virgin Galactic
80. Literally Anything with ShakePay
81. A Tesla
82. Pizza
83. Zynga
84. Caskets
85. The Libertarian Party
86. The Humble Libertarian
I blog, vlog, meme, and tweet for free with no pay wall, but hope for your support to continue. And I do accept crypto:
(BTC)1CdmKbrogsEtFv4o5bYyezSXY2hM3D6XsY
(BCH)1H4V8S2CFg9MZCypE86pgayDiS7iagFSUa
(ETH)0xAf56a55e359f2A6eaa5Be7EcF915e512f84beC51
(LTC)La71GdAex1U3q1pb6jD4hdzcK8Hzpj6T64
And Patreonage