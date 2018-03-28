THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

#WorkoutWednesday - Awkward Workout



This is a deliberately awkward workout to help some of you get passed the awkwardness of working out so you can start exercising in your own home every week and become a healthier, happier, stronger, more powerful, more wonderful you!


My Channels:

Facebook

Twitter

Patreon
Posted by