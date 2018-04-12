THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Adam Kokesh: "I'd Like To See A Libertarian Running In Every Single Race Throughout The Country"



Adam Kokesh is calling for a "new American revolution" and running for POTUS in 2020 on a platform of an "orderly dissolution of the federal government."

He's a very interesting person and very smart. You can read some about him on Wikipedia.

His websites are:
The Freedom Line
KokeshForPresident.com

First big question on my mind for Adam is what do we do with the nukes in an orderly dissolution of the United States?
