Thursday, April 12, 2018
Adam Kokesh: "I'd Like To See A Libertarian Running In Every Single Race Throughout The Country"
Adam Kokesh is calling for a "new American revolution" and running for POTUS in 2020 on a platform of an "orderly dissolution of the federal government."
He's a very interesting person and very smart. You can read some about him on Wikipedia.
His websites are:
The Freedom Line
KokeshForPresident.com
First big question on my mind for Adam is what do we do with the nukes in an orderly dissolution of the United States?
2018-04-12T22:17:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
Libertarian|Libertarians|Politics|thl tube|