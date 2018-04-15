H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Alex Jones Opens for Doug Stanhope at Comedy Club in 2004
This is an amazing moment.
They think he's going to do some stand up comedy, they laugh at first, then they get super quiet in stunned silence as Alex Jones riles himself up into a full blown rage rant, then he wins them over through what he's saying, and they start cheering him...
Then a heckler yells "Hey man you're killing my buzz! Tell jokes or get off the stage! I'm here to have fun!" and the entire crowd goes wild hooting and shouting, it's total chaos and confusion, Alex Jones keeps yelling, and then hands the mic to Doug Standhope who looks amazingly pleased with himself:
"ALEX JONES, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN!"
