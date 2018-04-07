THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Am I A Libertarian? The REAL Smallest Libertarian Quiz In The World!
1. Is taxation theft?
Y / N
Y = You are a libertarian
N = You are not libertarian enough yet
Please posts your answers and discuss in the comments.
Posted by
W. E. Messamore
