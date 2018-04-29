THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Bobby McFerrin Demonstrates the Power of the Pentatonic Scale



Bobby McFerrin demonstrates the power of the pentatonic scale, using audience participation, at the event "Notes & Neurons: In Search of the Common Chorus."

The World Science Festival gathers great minds in science and the arts to produce live and digital content that allows a broad general audience to engage with scientific discoveries. Our mission is to cultivate a general public informed by science, inspired by its wonder, convinced of its value, and prepared to engage with its implications for the future.

Watch the whole program:

Posted by