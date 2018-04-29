H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Bobby McFerrin Demonstrates the Power of the Pentatonic Scale
Bobby McFerrin demonstrates the power of the pentatonic scale, using audience participation, at the event "Notes & Neurons: In Search of the Common Chorus."
The World Science Festival gathers great minds in science and the arts to produce live and digital content that allows a broad general audience to engage with scientific discoveries. Our mission is to cultivate a general public informed by science, inspired by its wonder, convinced of its value, and prepared to engage with its implications for the future.
Watch the whole program:
W. E. Messamore
