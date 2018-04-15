H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Dead Can Dance - Anastasis
We are ancients
As ancient as the sun
We came from the ocean
Once our ancestral home
So that one day
We could all return
To our birthright
The great celestial dome
We are the children of the sun
Our journey's just begun
Sunflowers in our hair
We are the children of the sun
There is room for everyone
Sunflowers in our hair
Throughout the ages
Of iron, bronze, and stone
We marveled at the night sky
And what may lie beyond
We burned offerings
To the elemental ones
Made sacrifices
For beauty, peace and love
We are the children of the sun
Our kingdom will come
Sunflowers in our hair
We are the children of the sun
Our carnival's begun
Our suns will fill the air
And you know it's time
To look for reasons why
Just reach up and touch the sky
To the heavens we'll ascend
We are...
2018-04-15T13:10:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
spirit|thl music|