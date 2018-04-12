H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, April 12, 2018
George Washington
Washington
Washington
6 foot 8 weighs a f*cking ton
Opponents beware
Opponents beware
He's coming
He's coming
He's coming
Let me lay it on line he had two on the vine
I mean two sets of testicles so divine
On a horse made of crystal he patrolled the land
With the mason ring and schnauzer with his perfect hands
Here comes George in control
Women dug his snuff and his gallant stroll
Ate opponents brains and invented cocaine
He's coming
He's coming
He's coming
Washington
Washington
Six foot twenty f*cking killing for fun
Spread Spread Delaware
He's coming
He's coming
He's coming
Sue me if I go to fast but the sons of his opponents wish he was their dad
Got a wig for his wig got a brain for his heart
He'll kick you apart
He'll kick you apart
He'll save children but not the British children
He'll save children but not the British children
He'll save children but not the British children
He'll save children but not the British children
He had a pocket full of horses fucked the shit out of bears
He threw a knife into heaven
And could kill with a stair
He made love like an eagle falling out of the sky
Killed his sensei in a duel and he never said why
Washington
Washington
Twelve stories high made of radiation
The present beware
The future beware
He's coming
He's coming
He's coming
Did I mention his four nuts
Well he also had four dicks
If you took of his boot you'd see the dicks growing of his feet
I heard that motherf*cker had like thirty goddamn dicks
He once held the hand of one of his opponent's wife's hand in a jar of acid at a party
George Washington
W. E. Messamore
comedy|thl tube|