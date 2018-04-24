H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Glass Hammer - Empty Space Revealer
Once back within a time of Ever
Seen sharply still as we believe
The line laughs softly hollow measure
The light reveals for now to see
Star voice changing feel call it out
Sounding round the bright sized time
We never saw again
Forgot between the real pulse
The breath of life attain
Let play the sonic wind revealing
Not turning form loose tale
Of awesome thunder turn around the scene
To passion shall not surely fail
Notice disqualify sound it out
Calling down the darkness dawn
We never saw again-
Forgot between the real pulse
The final bow!
Low large
Time Thought
Ash Seen
Falling out the need of needing
Guaranteed
Heed this message
Heed this message
Heed this message-TOM!
W. E. Messamore
