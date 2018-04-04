Wednesday, April 4, 2018
joji - will he (medasin remix)
Lyrics
I got knots all up in my chest (Up in my chest, up in my chest) Just know, I'm trying my best (I'm trying my best) 'Cause when you look (When you look) When you laugh (When you laugh) When you smile (When you smile) I'll bring you back (Bring you back) And now I'm sad (Now I'm sad) And I'm a mess (And I'm a mess) And now we high (Now we high) That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left Will your tongue still remember the taste of my lips? (My lips, my lips, my lips) Will your shadow remember the swing of my hips? (My hips, my hips, my hips) Will your lover caress you the way, that I did? (I did, I did, I did) Will you notice my charm, if he slips up one bit? That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left 'Cause I don't need to know I just wanna make sure you're okay (Okay) I don't need to know I just wanna make sure you're all safe 'Cause when you look (When you look) When you laugh (When you laugh) When you smile (When you smile) I'll bring you back (Bring you back) And now I'm sad (Now I'm sad) And I'm a mess (And I'm a mess) And now we high (Now we high) That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left That's why I left Will he play you those songs just the way that I did? (I did, I did, I did) Will he play you so strong just the way that I did? (I did) Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Will he treat you like shit just the way that I did? (I did, I did, I did) 'Cause I don't blame ya That's why I left
2018-04-04T20:35:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
