Thursday, April 12, 2018

Laughing Spanish Man Discusses Channel4News Interview with Jordan B Peterson



"It's better to have lobbed and lost...Oh you fucking genius...I love you. I love language, endlessly amusing, so blissful really. Thank you. Have to watch it again, that'll be 5 times.﻿"

"The best meme about the debate so far.﻿"

"I laughed maniacally ... that was so good my man !!!!﻿"

"Best thing I have watched in a long time, haven't laughed so much in ages...﻿"

"i've spoken with the lobsters and they approve of this video﻿"

"This is a work of art.﻿"

"One negative vote, that must be Cathy =)))﻿"

"When you speak Spanish this sucks﻿"

"The memes are already coming in dank this year!﻿"

Jordan Peterson's Channel 4 Interview with Cathy Newman





