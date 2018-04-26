H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits
The music for "Sultans of Swing" was composed by Mark Knopfler on a National Steel guitar in an open tuning, though Knopfler did not think very highly of it at first. As he remembered, "I thought it was dull, but as soon as I bought my first Strat in 1977, the whole thing changed, though the lyrics remained the same. It just came alive as soon as I played it on that ’61 Strat which remained my main guitar for many years and was basically the only thing I played on the first album and the new chord changes just presented themselves and fell into place." [Wikipedia]
2018-04-26T17:54:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
