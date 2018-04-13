H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Friday, April 13, 2018
The Ballad of Queeblo
Well I got 5.45 and it's 5:45
Gotta get a Whopper and 40 of rye
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me, right
Working at the Michael's
Got the first shift cracking packs
Got my knife and my gun
So, just step it back
Only girlie near my age is a little odd
No, that's mean, I should say she just into God
So, tonight there's a party at this girl's house
I think we're cool cos with stamps I always help her out
She is fine but her friends are kind of this and thatness
But with me I better help her find her inner Katniss
Soon I dance with my manager Vance
Asking if I could just get a friendly payment advance
He blows me off
So I scoff
Throw my smock
Check the clock
Take it off
Check my wallet
Feeling soft, all I got is..
5.45 and it's 5:45
Gotta get a Whopper and a 40 of rye
Well I got 5.45 and it's 5:45
Gotta get a Whopper and a 40 of rye
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me, right
We got the cheap wine
The equine
The real fine
And the drink line
The ursine
The bovine
The supine
And the piss line
I see Stamps with an idiot champ
I'm waved over like red rover to the lady and tramp
We are introduced, he's a dick like beetlejuice
I pop my stick
But she winks and it's sick
So I chill just in the knick
Yeah, you know I retract my Logans
I ease up and slay with slogans
I joke hard and I pose like Hogan
Then I grin and I take my moment
I'm clearing zones like I'm Indy Jones
Out from the Tomb of Bad Perfume
It's time to bring it back home
I got me 5.45 and it's 5:45
Gotta get a Whopper and a 40 of rye
Well I've got 5.45 and it's 5:45
Gotta get a Whopper and a 40 of rye
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me
Yeah, you know, you fuckin feel me, right
2018-04-13T17:45:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
