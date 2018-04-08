THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part I: The Good King


He Who
Has Seen
Everything

I Will Show
To You

I Will Speak
Of Him Who
Tested It All

Anu Gave
Him The
Universe

He Saw
The Secret

Discovered
The Hidden

He Brought
Knowledge
From The
Time Before
The Flood

He Went
On A
Distant
Journey

Pushing
Himself To
Failure

But Then
Was Brought
To Peace

He Carved
On A
Stone Stela
Of All
His Toils

And Built
The Wall Of
Uruk-Haven

The Wall Of
The Sacred
Eanna Temple
The Holy
Sanctuary

Look At
Its Wall

Which Gleams
Like Copper

Inspect Its
Inner Wall

The Likes
Of Which
No One
Can Equal

Touch The
Threshold
Stone

It Was Made
Long Ago

Go Close Up
To The
Eanna Temple
The House
Of Ishtar

Such As
No King
Ever Equaled

Go Up
On The Wall
Of Uruk And
Walk Around

Examine Its
Foundation

Inspect Its
Brickwork
Thoroughly

Are Not Even
The Hidden
Parts Made
To Perfection?

Did The
Seven Sages
Themselves
Not Draw
Its Plan?

A League
Of City

A League
Of Gardens

A League
Of Open
Area Of The
Ishtar Temple

Three Leagues
And The
Open Area
The Wall Holds

Find The
Tablet Box
Of Copper

Open The
Lock of Bronze

Undo The Clasp
Of The Secret
Opening

Take Out
And Read
From The
Lapis Lazuli
Tablet Of How
Gilgamesh
Went Through
Every Hardship

High Above
All Other Kings

Lordly In
Appearance

He Is
The Hero
Born of Uruk

The Goring
Wild Bull

He Walks
Out In Front,
The Leader

And He
Walks Behind

Trusted By
His Friends

Mighty Net
Keeper Of
His People

Raging
Flood Wave
Who Destroys
Even Walls
Of Stone!

Fathered By
Lugalbanda

Gilgamesh Is
Strong To
Perfection

Son Of The
August Cow
Rimat-Ninsun

Lady Of The
Wild Cows

Gilgamesh
Is Awesome
To Perfection

It Was
He Who
Opened
The Mountain
Passes

Who Dug Wells
On The Side
Of The Mountain

It Was He
Who Crossed
The Ocean
The Vast Seas
To The
Land Of The
Rising Sun

Who Explored
The World
Seeking Life

It Was He
Who Reached
Through His
Own Strength,
Utanapishtim,
The Faraway

Who Restored
The Cities
The Flood
Had Destroyed

For The
Good
Of Virile
Mankind

Who Can Compare
With Him In
Kingliness?

Who Can Say
As Gilgamesh
I am King!

Whose Name
From The Day
Of His Birth
Was Called
Gilgamesh?

Two Thirds
Of Him Is God
One Third
Of Him Is Man

The Great
Goddess Aruru
Dreamed The
Model For
His Body

She Prepared
His Form

Beautiful
Handsomest
Of Men

Perfect


