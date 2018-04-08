The Epic of Gilgamesh - Tablet I, Part I: The Good King

Has Seen
Everything
I Will Show
To You
I Will Speak
Of Him Who
Tested It All
Anu Gave
Him The
Universe
He Saw
The Secret
Discovered
The Hidden
He Brought
Knowledge
From The
Time Before
The Flood
He Went
On A
Distant
Journey
Pushing
Himself To
Failure
But Then
Was Brought
To Peace
He Carved
On A
Stone Stela
Of All
His Toils
And Built
The Wall Of
Uruk-Haven
The Wall Of
The Sacred
Eanna Temple
The Holy
Sanctuary
Look At
Its Wall
Which Gleams
Like Copper
Inspect Its
Inner Wall
The Likes
Of Which
No One
Can Equal
Touch The
Threshold
Stone
It Was Made
Long Ago
Go Close Up
To The
Eanna Temple
The House
Of Ishtar
Such As
No King
Ever Equaled
Go Up
On The Wall
Of Uruk And
Walk Around
Examine Its
Foundation
Inspect Its
Brickwork
Thoroughly
Are Not Even
The Hidden
Parts Made
To Perfection?
Did The
Seven Sages
Themselves
Not Draw
Its Plan?
A League
Of City
A League
Of Gardens
A League
Of Open
Area Of The
Ishtar Temple
Three Leagues
And The
Open Area
The Wall Holds
Find The
Tablet Box
Of Copper
Open The
Lock of Bronze
Undo The Clasp
Of The Secret
Opening
Take Out
And Read
From The
Lapis Lazuli
Tablet Of How
Gilgamesh
Went Through
Every Hardship
High Above
All Other Kings
Lordly In
Appearance
He Is
The Hero
Born of Uruk
The Goring
Wild Bull
He Walks
Out In Front,
The Leader
And He
Walks Behind
Trusted By
His Friends
Mighty Net
Keeper Of
His People
Raging
Flood Wave
Who Destroys
Even Walls
Of Stone!
Fathered By
Lugalbanda
Gilgamesh Is
Strong To
Perfection
Son Of The
August Cow
Rimat-Ninsun
Lady Of The
Wild Cows
Gilgamesh
Is Awesome
To Perfection
It Was
He Who
Opened
The Mountain
Passes
Who Dug Wells
On The Side
Of The Mountain
It Was He
Who Crossed
The Ocean
The Vast Seas
To The
Land Of The
Rising Sun
Who Explored
The World
Seeking Life
It Was He
Who Reached
Through His
Own Strength,
Utanapishtim,
The Faraway
Who Restored
The Cities
The Flood
Had Destroyed
For The
Good
Of Virile
Mankind
Who Can Compare
With Him In
Kingliness?
Who Can Say
As Gilgamesh
I am King!
Whose Name
From The Day
Of His Birth
Was Called
Gilgamesh?
Two Thirds
Of Him Is God
One Third
Of Him Is Man
The Great
Goddess Aruru
Dreamed The
Model For
His Body
She Prepared
His Form
Beautiful
Handsomest
Of Men
Perfect
