The Humble Libertarian Gift Shop #001 - Hand Made Craft Soap From A Local Farm in Tennessee

it feels great
just to let go
of everything.
So treat yourself to this really nice hand-made craft soap from a local farm / microbrewery in my home state of Tennessee.
Little Seed Farm
Lemongrass Basil
Beer Soap 4.7oz
$7
Made by hand with:
fresh goat's milk
organic olive oil
organic coconut oil
Essential Oils
Jackalope's Thunder Ann Beer
Whole Hop Leaves
sodium hydroxide
ingredients
or fragrances!
So wth is
sodium
hydroxide?
It's lye, guy!
It's lye.
Well what were you expecting me to sell?
Nutritional supplements like Alex Jones?
|45 DAYS LATER...
EXACT SAME Just a little redder! rofl
I like how Alex is sucking in his stomach for both pictures lolol.
Dude you're supposed to look fat in the before pic genius.
Nah man.
I'm not doing that.
I bet that stuff will make your blood pressure as high as AJ's while he's talking about the Bilderberg Group.
I want to sell you soap.
Soap is something everyone needs...
For you to start using more of every day.
Lol, sorry couldn't resist that.
Probably true tho.
LOL!
Sorry, sorry.
Couldn't help myself.
But seriously–
Everyone buys soap on a regular basis.
Why not buy yours from a libertarian blog you support, and get a really nice, hand-made soap from a locally owned business?
BTW, carrying their products in my shop does not imply an endorsement of my ideas by the makers of this soap.
They don't even know who I am. If they met me they would probably think I am a total degenerate.
I'm just using an Amazon affiliate code available to anyone that automatically gives me credit for the sale and pays me a small commission if you buy after clicking any of the links on this page.
I really appreciate it!
That's also how you know this is a sincere endorsement of their soap. They didn't come seeking me out to advertise.
But though they don't know about me, I sure know about them. Their soap is one of my greatest pleasures in life. And a great source of my success.
You can't face the world right with dirt behind your ears.
And sometimes it feels great just to let go of everything and get lost in a world of pure sensuality, good smells, and cleanliness.
So bah mah soap
pleeeeeeeezz
Here's the lemongrass basil again...
But you can choose from four other delectably toothsome scents, or get all five and see which your nose likes the best:
Geranium Rose
Farm Soap 4.7oz
$6
Rosemary Patchouli
Beer Soap 4.7oz
$7
Lavender
Milk Soap 4.7oz
$7
Bourbon
Beer Soap 4.7oz
$6
And listen if you want to make your shower an especially enjoyable and stimulating experience...
Get a pack of these Ricola throat drops with your soap to pop in before you hop in:
Lol I am telling you bro, after you shower with fresh, farm-made aromatic soaps and a cherry flavored throat lozenge slowly melting into sweet, soothing, vapory cherry juice in your mouth, dude you are going to feel so fresh, your nasal passages and throat are going to be so clear and lubricated bro, lol you're going to feel absolutely amazing. Every breath you take will feel like a million bucks. You'll be a completely renewed person.
Now don't cheat yourself.
These soaps I've shown you so far are for the shower or bath only. You can't use them on your face. The skin on your face is totally different from the rest of your skin dude. It needs special facial soap.
So here's some from the same company:
Activated Charcoal
Milk Soap Facial Bar
$7
Now that may be a good start for most of you, but some of you will enjoy following up your face wash with...
A facial mist that has a pH balancer and toner:
Balancing Facial
Mist & Toner 4.0 Ounce
$20
(And by the way, taking a break to wash your face any time you feel like you need a break is a great way to quit smoking or other unhealthy ways to deal with stress.)
After spraying on some facial toner, finish up with a goat's milk moisturizer:
Goat's Milk
Moisturizer 2.0 ounce
$26
And if you want to look out for the skin on the rest of your body after cleaning it with such nice soap, try some of this:
Essential Body Oil
Lavender 4.0 Ounce
$22
And last but not least, get yourself a six pack of every libertarian's favorite Axe Body Spray fragrance:
Anarchy 5.07 Oz
(Pack of 6)
$20
(If you don't really want any of that stuff, but want to support my libertarian blogging, vlogging, posting, and tweeting, check out my Patreon below...)
Patreon
But you should at least get some soap and Anarchy.