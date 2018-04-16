H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Monday, April 16, 2018
"Think And Grow Rich" - Napoleon Hill (Full Audiobook)
This is one of the most authoritative books on the methods of creating wealth (it seems silly to call them "secrets" today because information about success is so readily available).
The information contained in it was acquired from a number of interviews over a period of years with some of the 20th century's greatest luminaries of success and achievement.
According to the publishers, Ralston University Press (Meriden, Conn.), endorsements for The Law of Success were sent by William H. Taft, Cyrus H. K. Curtis, Thomas Edison, Luther Burbank, E.M. Statler, Edward W. Bok, and John D. Rockefeller.
Much of the advice in it is deeply imbued with the most virtuous and profitable attitudes of American free market capitalism, those values and ways of seeing the world that inspire libertarians, pioneers, and rugged individualists– the free and the brave.
You can pay the publisher for it here.
It's a treasury of good advice.
