This Is The United States Vol #008 - That Hawkward Moment When Donald Trump Did Everything in Syria He Warned Obama Not To

In a series of 18 tweets from 2013 - 2014, Donald Trump warned Obama:
1) Not to strike Syria.
2) To get Congressional approval if he does.
3) And not to broadcast his intentions before striking if he does.
We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013
Remember, all these ‘freedom fighters’ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2013
Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013
Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013
Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
The so-called ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels pledged their allegiance to ISIS after Obama’s address. We should not be arming them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2014
So of course after becoming POTUS he:
1) Hit Syria with a missile strike less than three months after becoming president, and a second time this week.
2) Did it without congressional approval.
3) Broadcast his intentions to Russia and Syria before striking.
Just weeks after assuming power, Donald Trump did a hard 180 degree turn, and instead of living up to the way he presented himself to the American people as he positioned for a White House run, Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Defense to fire 59 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles into Syria. Without Congressional approval.
That was in April 2017. He hadn't even been president for three months before changing his tune and signaling to the Washington / Wall Street military industrial complex that his administration would be one of continuity with the Bush-Obama years, which was exactly what many voters were hoping to avoid by electing Trump over Obama Secretary of State and war hawk Hillary Clinton.
At the Independent Voter Network, I predict that if Trump goes along with invasion, regime change, and occupation like Iraq and Afghanistan, he'll get kicked out by voters in 2020, who are already feeling deep buyer's remorse over those endless and meaningless quagmires, and worried about how unstable the U.S. military is making the world as well as America's financial future.
In the U.S. military they have an acronym I really like: SNAFU.
Situation Normal: All Fucked Up
This Is The United States
