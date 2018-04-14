THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Saturday, April 14, 2018

This Is The United States Vol #008 - That Hawkward Moment When Donald Trump Did Everything in Syria He Warned Obama Not To



In a series of 18 tweets from 2013 - 2014, Donald Trump warned Obama:

1) Not to strike Syria.

2) To get Congressional approval if he does.

3) And not to broadcast his intentions before striking if he does.













So of course after becoming POTUS he:

1) Hit Syria with a missile strike less than three months after becoming president, and a second time this week.

2) Did it without congressional approval.

3) Broadcast his intentions to Russia and Syria before striking.

Just weeks after assuming power, Donald Trump did a hard 180 degree turn, and instead of living up to the way he presented himself to the American people as he positioned for a White House run, Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Defense to fire 59 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles into Syria. Without Congressional approval.



That was in April 2017. He hadn't even been president for three months before changing his tune and signaling to the Washington / Wall Street military industrial complex that his administration would be one of continuity with the Bush-Obama years, which was exactly what many voters were hoping to avoid by electing Trump over Obama Secretary of State and war hawk Hillary Clinton.

At the Independent Voter Network, I predict that if Trump goes along with invasion, regime change, and occupation like Iraq and Afghanistan, he'll get kicked out by voters in 2020, who are already feeling deep buyer's remorse over those endless and meaningless quagmires, and worried about how unstable the U.S. military is making the world as well as America's financial future.

In the U.S. military they have an acronym I really like: SNAFU.

Situation Normal: All Fucked Up

This Is The United States


