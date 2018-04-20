This Is The United States Vol #009 - The U.S. Army's Main Battle Tank Is Also Saudi Arabia's

This is what power looks like:
Watch it shoot:
"The M1 Abrams is an American third-generation main battle tank named for General Creighton Abrams. Highly mobile, designed for modern armored ground warfare, the M1 is well armed and heavily armored. Notable features include the use of a powerful multifuel turbine engine, the adoption of sophisticated composite armor, and separate ammunition storage in a blow-out compartment for crew safety. Weighing nearly 68 short tons (almost 62 metric tons), it is one of the heaviest main battle tanks in service.
The M1 Abrams entered U.S. service in 1980, ultimately replacing the M60 tank. The M1 is the main battle tank of the United States Army and Marine Corps, along with the armies of Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Iraq." [Source]
If the United States supposedly exists to keep Americans safe, why the hell would it ever give tanks to foreign powers?