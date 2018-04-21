This Is The United States Vol #010 - Barbara Bush Edition

The former First Lady made the following remark on national television shortly before the commencement of the invasion of Iraq:
"Why should we hear about body bags and deaths? It’s not relevant. So why should I waste my beautiful mind on something like that?"
Here I fact-checked it for you. It's real:
"The comment came about during a Good Morning America interview with the couple who were formerly President and First Lady, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. The interview was conducted by Diane Sawyer in Houston scant hours before the couple’s son, President George W. Bush, delivered a televised ultimatum to Saddam Hussein to step down from power and leave Iraq or face U.S.-led military action. The chat with the senior Bushes aired the following morning, 18 March 2003."
The fact that she's mortal like every single other one of us who's ever lived doesn't change the fact that those words could have only come from a very ugly mind.
This Is The United States.
Patreon
My Tip Jars:
(BTC)1K3E6DsDdJUZRUpcSGnEuNmJn7LzR8Sai1
(BCH)1H4V8S2CFg9MZCypE86pgayDiS7iagFSUa
(ETH)0xAf56a55e359f2A6eaa5Be7EcF915e512f84beC51
(LTC)La71GdAex1U3q1pb6jD4hdzcK8Hzpj6T64
Uh...(WTH) is all this?