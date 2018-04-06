THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Friday, April 6, 2018

Top 100 Libertarian Movies #005 - Chocolat



"There once was a town that believed in tranquility at any cost. If you saw something you weren't supposed to see, you looked the other way. Then one day a sly wind blew in from the north, and with it– strangers."

Chocolat is required viewing for anyone interested in leading radical social change.

(Which I am not by the way, but I know a lot of libertarians are.)


