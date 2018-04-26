THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Top 100 Libertarian Movies #006 - Troy


This cinematic masterpiece is an idealized portrayal of what happens when entire nations are forced to participate in the personal flaws and follies of kings. Perfect balance of archetypes. Very beautifully done. Great mythic hero story too. Will stir something within you by the time the movie is done.


Buy or Rent It


