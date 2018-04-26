Top 100 Libertarian Movies #006 - Troy

This cinematic masterpiece is an idealized portrayal of what happens when entire nations are forced to participate in the personal flaws and follies of kings. Perfect balance of archetypes. Very beautifully done. Great mythic hero story too. Will stir something within you by the time the movie is done.
