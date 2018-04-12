H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, April 12, 2018
We Make A Road For The Spirit To Pass Over
We are the stars which sing
We sing with our light
We are the birds of fire
We fly over the sky
Our light is a voice
We make a road for the spirit to pass over
For the spirit to pass over
Outò, ba mwen son ou,e
Outò, ba mwen son ou,e
Tanbouyè, o ba mwen son ou
Solèy lève
Outò, give me your sound
Outò, give me your sound
Drummer, give me your sound
The sun rises
2018-04-12T19:31:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
