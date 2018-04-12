THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
C O M E D Y | T E C H | C R Y P T O | H E A L T H | S H O P

Thursday, April 12, 2018

We Make A Road For The Spirit To Pass Over



We are the stars which sing

We sing with our light

We are the birds of fire

We fly over the sky

Our light is a voice

We make a road for the spirit to pass over

For the spirit to pass over

Outò, ba mwen son ou,e

Outò, ba mwen son ou,e

Tanbouyè, o ba mwen son ou

Solèy lève

Outò, give me your sound

Outò, give me your sound

Drummer, give me your sound

The sun rises
Posted by