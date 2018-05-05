H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Saturday, May 5, 2018
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Have You Ever Seen The Rain?
Someone told me long ago There's a calm before the storm I know it's been comin' for some time When it's over so they say It'll rain a sunny day I know shinin' down like water I want to know Have you ever seen the rain? I want to know Have you ever seen the rain Comin' down on a sunny day? Yesterday and days before Sun is cold and rain is hard I know been that way for all my time 'Til forever, on it goes Through the circle, fast and slow, I know it can't stop, I wonder I want to know Have you ever seen the rain? I want to know Have you ever seen the rain Comin' down on a sunny day? Yeah I want to know Have you ever seen the rain? I want to know Have you ever seen the rain Comin' down on a sunny day?
W. E. Messamore
