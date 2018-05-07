H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Monday, May 7, 2018
Democrats and Republicans In A Slap Fight
They keep pushing each other out of the way even though there's plenty of room. It's just like America where there's plenty of room and abundance on a scale that no one could have even imagined not very long ago in human history, but for some reason politics always devolves into a shoving match. Politicians and activists are constantly fueling a fear that there won't be enough.
2018-05-07T20:46:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
