Thursday, May 3, 2018
Harpsichord Music of the Catalan Baroque, Maria Lluïsa Cortada
Spain enjoyed its last great musical flourish before the 20th century during the Baroque period, when its songs, sacred music, and chamber works were distinctive and sought after throughout Europe. This collection of harpsichord music includes both the well known--the Fandango, attributed with some doubt these days to Soler--and a number of works by composers who are largely forgotten. Harpsichordist : Maria Lluïsa Cortada
2018-05-03T16:39:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
