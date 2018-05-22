H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Pop Quiz: Can Anyone Name A Single Thing Reagan Did To Restrain The Federal Government?
If you say tax cuts I'm going to slap you over the head with a picture of the national debt graph.
The truth is he didn't.
The ONLY thing he did in eight years to limit the federal government...
Was get rid of that damn pinko commie 55mph federal speed limit.
Some economic central planner in a soulless bureaucracy in a distant capitol somewhere setting speed limits for 250 million people?
Get out of here with that communist bullshit, Richard Nixon!
You weren't a real conservative either.
But yeah...
Ronald Reagan was a socialist.
Fight me.
2018-05-22T16:59:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
