Sunday, May 27, 2018

Professor Jordan B. Peterson's Message to the school shooters: past, present and future



"I wrote in some detail and with some depth about motivation for the mass slaughter of innocents in my new book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. Because of what happened all-too-recently and brutally in Parkland -- because of what keeps happening -- I thought I would read the relevant chapter (Rule 6: Put your house in perfect order before you criticize the world) and release it on YouTube. I regard the mass shootings as symptomatic of the nihilism and psychological confusion that so deeply characterizes our society at the current time."
