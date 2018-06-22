A Lover Of Death Gets His Wish

Neocon Charles Krauthammer Dead At 68
Caitlin Johnstone pulls no punches:
"Fox News contributor, Washington Post columnist and neoconservative thought leader Charles Krauthammer has died of cancer, and there is a mad media rush of establishment eulogies scrambling to canonize him as a great man in the eyes of the public before anyone can step back and take stock of what this man’s legacy actually is. This is perfectly understandable, because if social consciousness cements into history what a wheelchair full of toxic human waste Krauthammer actually was, it will make things much more difficult for them to manufacture support for their neoconservative wars going forward.
In April of 2003, Charles Krauthammer christened the Iraq invasion he had loudly and persistently advocated the 'Three Week War.' As part of his arguments about how easy the war would be and how soon it would be over, the time-challenged Krauthammer bizarrely asserted that the war in Afghanistan had taken nine weeks."
