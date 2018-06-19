H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Opus 21
Take the Power of Nine Challenge and listen to one Beethoven symphony a day for nine days in a row to massively up your power level. Do this while you're working, working out, or doing household chores. Or do it quietly while sitting still with your eyes closed. As these spirits wash over you in a sublime frolic, they will make everything clean and pure, and you will approach life with a sense of humor and divine potency. If you're in this to win this, take the Power of Nine Challenge.
W. E. Messamore
