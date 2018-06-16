H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
C O M E D Y | T E C H | C R Y P T O | T I T U S | S H O P
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Monty Python's John Cleese On Political Correctness and The Role of Offensive Comedy
Amazing that in the 80s it was conservatives who were stuffy and self-righteous, and who led moral panics against offensive speech, and today it seems far more often that conservatives are the ones poking fun at sacred cows, while liberals are more often the ones reacting with sanctimonious moral panic.
Monty Python's John Cleese On Political Correctness and The Role of Offensive Comedy
2018-06-16T18:27:00-04:00
W. E. Messamore
comedy|THL Politics|thl tube|