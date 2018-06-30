H O M E | S P I R I T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Renaissance Lute - John Dowland
If music and sweet poetry agree,
As they must needs, the sister and the brother,
Then must the love be great 'twixt thee and me,
Because thou lovest the one, and I the other.
Dowland to thee is dear, whose heavenly touch
Upon the lute doth ravish human sense;
Spenser to me, whose deep conceit is such
As, passing all conceit, needs no defence.
Thou lovest to hear the sweet melodious sound
That Phoebus' lute, the queen of music, makes;
And I in deep delight am chiefly drown'd
When as himself to singing he betakes.
One god is god of both, as poets feign;
One knight loves both, and both in thee remain.
— Richard Barnfield,
The Passionate Pilgrim
W. E. Messamore
